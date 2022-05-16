Andrew Symonds' Demise: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Cricketer; See Pic

Remembering veteran Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who passed away in a car crash on Saturday, May 14, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the iconic cricketer by dedicating an artwork to him at Odisha's Puri beach. The untimely demise of the cricketing legend sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity with fans and fellow teammates paying homage to Symonds on Twitter. Now, Sudarshan's tribute to Symonds has sealed the fact that the fandom Symonds garnered in India is tough to replicate by yet another Australian.

Sand Artist pays tribute to Andrew Symonds' legacy

Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his official Twitter account and shared a picture of his creative artwork which he created to pay homage to the veteran Australian all rounder.

He wrote, “Sad to know about Andrew Symonds passing away in a tragic accident. It is a huge loss to the world of cricket. My Sand Art at Puri beach in India with a message 'We will miss you.' RIP."

Condolences pour in for Aussie legend Andrew Symonds

Sudarsan Pattnaik's tribute to Symonds was only one among the array of tributes to the Australian leged as Symonds, over the course of his career, garnered a massive fandom in India. From Mahesh Babu and Sai Dharam Tej to Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Rampal, notable names from the film fraternity have penned heartfelt notes on social media as they remembered the cricketing legend.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu condoled the legend's demise, calling it a 'huge loss' to the cricketing world. Actor Sai Dharam Tej also remembered the cricketer's expertise in the field, stating that he left too soon.

He wrote, "Lost one of the greatest limited over cricketer remember him breaking the stumps with his throws, bowling medium pace and spin in single match and some crazy shots with bat and your instrumental role in Deccan Chargers. Gone too soon legend Simmo."

Gone too soon legend Simmo ♥️



Andrew Symonds' untimely demise

Regarded as a nightmare for contending teams for the explosive display he brought forth on the pitches, Andrew Symonds, throughout his career spanning 11 years, has undoubtedly wreaked havoc on cricket grounds. His untimely demise is certainly a big loss for the Aussies as the benchmark set by Symonds is hard to replicate. He is arguably one of the few all-rounders who have been lauded for his impeccable innings both with the bat and the ball. Symonds met with his untimely demise on Saturday, May 14, during a car crash that transpired in Queensland.

Andrew Symonds debuted his career, playing for the Queensland state team in 1995 and amassed 5,000 runs, seizing 100 wickets for the side. He kickstarted his stint for the Australian national side in the year 1998 in a match against Pakistan. In an international career spanning from 1998 through 2009, Symonds featured in 26 Tests and 198 ODIs for Australia.