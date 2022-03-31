Andrew Symonds Recalls Shane Warne Story; 'It Was About 40-grand Laying On The Ground'

One of the greatest spinners of all time Shane Warne, on Wednesday, received a state funeral which was attended by his family, close friends, and cricketing greats from around the world.

Warne's untimely death sent shockwaves around the world. The cricketer passed away due to cardiac arrest while holidaying in Thailand with his friends. Despite the medical attention, the cricketer could not be revived. Shane Warne's Australia teammate Andrew Symonds shared a story from his playing days as he remembered the leg spinner ahead of the State Memorial Service.

Andrew Symonds finds bag full of cash with Shane Warne

Andrew Symonds during his playing days shared a dressing room with Shane Warne for a large part of his career and ahead of the state funeral, the all-rounder recalled an incident when he found a bag full of cash in Warne's hotel room. The former cricketer while recollecting the incident said, "We were playing a Test match here, I think it was against South Africa in the Boxing Test. The third day we were into, and I remember walking in and his gear was just all over the floor. He used to have a lot of socks and a lot of boots, and in between all his big woollen cricket socks was this Woolworths bag full of rolled-up $100 notes".

The former cricketer also recollected how the notes caught his attention and he ended up asking the leg spinner regarding the money in his bag, “It sort of caught my eye as I went past, just rolls and rolls of money. I said to Warnie, ‘Mate what’s the story here?’." He goes, "Oh I had a little win at the casino last night Roy and you know what? Cash is king."

Shane Warne stand unvield at MCG

The state funeral of Shane Warne at MCG on Wednesday witnessed a stand being named after the 'spin wizard'.

The Shane Warne stand was unveiled by the leg spinner's children. While his stand was being unveiled, there were chants of "Warnie, Warnie" throughout the stadium. The Shane Warne Stand was unveiled over Bay 13, which was previously known as the Great Southern Stand. Shane Warne took his 700th Test wicket at this very iconic ground back in 2007.