Andrew Symonds' Wife Mourns His 'shocking' Demise; Says 'I’m Thinking Of The Kids...'

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away at the age of 46 following a car accident on Saturday night. According to reports, Symonds was driving alone near Townsville in Queensland, Australia, when he was involved in a horrific single-vehicle accident and was killed instantly. Local authorities have stated that emergency responders attempted to revive Symonds, but he succumbed to his fatal injuries. Andrew Symonds is survived by his wife, Laura, and two young children, Chloe and Billy.

Laura Symonds, while speaking to Courier Mail, stated they are still in shock and are trying to absorb what happened. She went on to add that she is only thinking about her two children and how the tragedy may impact them. Laura also paid tribute to her late husband, saying he was "an extremely chilled operator" who always had time for everyone.

"We are still in shock – I’m just thinking of the two kids. He was such a big person and there is just so much of him in his kids," Laura was quoted as saying to Courier Mail.

Andrew Symonds' career

From 1998 to 2009, Symonds represented Australia in 26 Tests and 198 ODI games. Symonds scored 1,462 Test runs and 5,088 ODI runs at averages of 40.61 and 39.75 throughout the course of his 11-year international career. In the longest format, Symonds took 24 wickets, while in the 50-over version, he scalped 133 wickets. He was a member of the Australian squad that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007.

Symonds was also part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its inaugural edition in 2008. Symonds was the most expensive overseas player in the maiden edition of the IPL. He played in the competition until 2011 before retiring from all of the game. The right-handed batter was part of the Deccan Chargers franchise that won the second edition of the cash-rich league.

