Andrew Tye IPL 2021 Price, Net Worth, Personal Life, House And Top Career Stats

Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye, who was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, recently made headlines as pulled out of the cash-rich league midway. The player was yet to feature in a single match for the inaugural season this year, and his sudden exit has meant that the franchise is only left with four overseas players in their squad. After the cricketer's sudden exit, here we take a look at the Andrew Tye latest news, Andrew Tye stats and other details.

How much is the Andrew Tye net worth figure?

According to a report from featuredsource.com, the Andrew Tye net worth is estimated to be around INR 35 crore to INR 50 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation the player has received for representing the Australian team in international cricket. Moreover, the pacer has also featured in various franchise-based T20 leagues in the world and has pocketed a handsome compensation for his appearances. The 34-year-old has made around INR 17.6 crore till now by playing in the Indian Premier League. The speedster is a resident of Perth, Australia and lives there along with his girlfriend Bonnie Raynor and the rest of his family.

Andrew Tye latest news

The pacer departed for Australia on Sunday after pulling out of the IPL 2021. The cricketer's decision about returning to his country in the middle of the tournament came because of the coronavirus situation in India. Moreover, he was also concerned about being "locked out" of Australia with the Australian government banning all flights from India starting Tuesday until May 15.

Andrew Tye IPL 2021 price

The talented pacer was signed by the Rajasthan Royals side ahead of the 2020 season. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The Andrew Tye IPL 2021 price was set at INR 1 crore. The cricketer's exit has left RR with only four overseas players in their line-up as they were already without the services of Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone and Ben Stokes.

Andrew Tye stats in IPL

The champion fast bowler has played 27 matches in the Indian T20 competition so far. The Australian international has picked up 40 wickets in those matches. While he has been a part of several franchises like the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, his most successful season came in 2018 where he finished as the highest wicket-taker in the season. Apart from winning the Purple Cap, Tye also has an IPL hat-trick to his name.

Disclaimer: The above Andrew Tye net worth and Andrew Tye house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

Image source: Andrew Tye Instagram