Andy Flower Refuses To Coach Pakistan Team; 'happier To Focus' On Franchise Cricket

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower has turned down the offer to coach the Pakistan team after reports suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board were looking to replace the current head coach Misbah-ul-Haq following their T20 series loss against England last month.

As per reports, Andy Flower has declined the role, owing to a tight schedule and is happier to continue to focus on franchise cricket rather than take up a national assignment. The Zimbabwean veteran currently coaches the Multan Sultans (Pakistan Super League), Trent Rockets (The Hundred), Saint Lucia Kings (CPL), T10 side Delhi Bulls (Abu Dabhi T10 league) while also serving as the assistant coach to Indian Premier League’s side Punjab Kings.

The Pakistan Cricket Board are also considering the fact that ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled for October later this year, in UAE meaning it could be unlikely that Misbah would be replaced before the tournament. However, his future after the World Cup remains in doubt with Pakistan's Geo Super TV reporting that he is not on good terms with Ramiz Raja, who is tipped to be the next chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board after Ehsan Mani decided on not continuing as the chairman.

Andy Flower lauds IPL-CPL connection

Andy Flower is currently in the Caribbean coaching the CPL side Saint Lucia Kings. The coach speaking to the media spoke about the IPL - CPL connection and adds that he believes that IPL teams buying stakes in CPL is a harbinger of good news for the league. "I would imagine that those links with India would mean there is a growing interest in the CPL. I think the CPL is a well-watched tournament in India. The Indian public like watching Caribbean cricket because it is exciting and fun. The crowd is great fun. It is interesting to watch how the business of franchise cricket develops in that regard," the former Zimbabwean captain said.

The Saint Lucia Kings suffered a hefty loss at the hands of Jamaica Tallawahs in their first game. The Tallawahs posted a total of 255 runs batting first, and in return bowled the Kings all out for 135.

Image credits: AP