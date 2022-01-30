Andy Roberts Blames Advent Of T20 For Drop In 'real Fast Bowling'; 'more Focused On...'

Andy Roberts, former West Indian fast bowling legend reckoned that the fast bowlers of the current generation are more focused on hitting the right channels rather than "real fast bowling". Roberts, who turned 71 on Saturday, January 29, feared that the introduction of T20 cricket hasn't allowed bowlers to bowl with all their might.

Roberts, one of the most fearsome speedsters during the 1970s and 80s, also sounded disappointed with the current crop of West Indies pacers. The Antigua-born legend was of the opinion that a genuine fast bowler can become a decent swing bowler, but not the other way round.

“To me, the fast bowling in West Indies is not as encouraging as it was 15-20 years ago. Even after the greats have retired, we still had a few youngsters, who were coming through," Andy Roberts was heard as saying in a video by ICC.

"I don’t know if it is the advent of T20 cricket that is not allowing bowlers and bowl fast. People are more focused on line and length these days instead of real fast bowling," he stated.

Andy Roberts: Anybody, who runs and bowls fast is what I like

“Anybody, who runs and bowls fast is what I like and who I like because you can transform from a good fast bowler to a good swing bowler or a good medium pacer bowler. But you can’t go from being a medium pacer to a fast bowler. It takes a lot out to do that," Roberts added.

Roberts played 47 Tests and 56 ODIs for the West Indies where he racked up 202 and 87 wickets respectively with 10 four-wicket hauls and 12 five-wicket hauls. He, along with Michael Holding, Colin Croft and Joel Garner, gave the batters nightmares with their hostile fast bowling.

Roberts, who last donned the national colours in December 1983, was among the fastest bowlers as he even clocked 159.5 kmph against Australia back in 1975. The veteran was also dejected after the West Indies U19 team failed to qualify for the Super League quarterfinals in the 2022 U19 World Cup. The Caribbean team finished third in Group D after losses at the hands of Australia and Sri Lanka.

They will next be facing Zimbabwe in the 11th place playoff game on Monday, January 31 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.