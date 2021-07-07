Angelo Mathews Pulls Out From India Series, May Announce Retirement Amid Pay Controversy

Sri Lanka's veteran batsman, Angelo Mathews has made himself unavailable for the upcoming white-ball series against India citing "personal reasons". According to a press release issued by Sri Lanka Cricket, 29 out of the 30 players initially shortlisted by selectors to play in the limited-overs series against India have signed the Tour Contract, except for Angelo Mathews. The release also stated that Mathews had requested that he be relieved of his national duties until further notice. The reason for Mathews' decision to withdraw from the series was not stated in the release, but reports suggest that the 34-year-old may soon announce his international retirement.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that 29 players, out of the 30 members nominated by the Cricket Selectors to be considered for the White-Ball Series against India, have signed the Tour Contract. Angelo Mathews, who was included in the respective 30-member squad, requested Sri Lanka Cricket to relieve him from National Duties, owing to personal reasons, until further notice," SLC wrote in its statement.

Is Mathews to announce retirement?

According to reports, Mathews and other senior players are unhappy with Sri Lanka Cricket's decision to award contracts based on performance. The alleged lack of alleged transparency had resulted in players refusing to sign contracts ahead of the England series last month. The row, which began in May this year during Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh, saw players complain that the remuneration proposed by the board was more than 3 times lower than payments made to players of other countries.

However, all the players involved in the controversy have now decided to sign the contract except for Angelo Mathews, who has reportedly written to the board stating he is contemplating retirement. The SLC announced an annual retainership contract ranging from USD 70,000 to $1,000,000. It has been suggested that Angelo Mathews and a few other senior players were left out of the contract for the highest pay grade of USD 100,000.

Mathews last played for Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in April. Mathews was not part of the Sri Lanka squad that had travelled to England last month for a white-ball series. Sri Lanka lost all games against the hosts except for one match that had to be called off due to rain.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I competition. The series is slated to start on July 13 and the final T20I will be played on July 25. All matches are scheduled to be played in Colombo. Shikhar Dhawan has been named to lead the India side with former cricketer Rahul Dravid as head coach.

(Image Credit: ICC/Twitter)

