Angry Virat Kohli Smashing Chair In IPL 2021 Dugout Lands RCB Captain Official Reprimand

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has been reprimanded by the Indian Premier League (IPL) for breaching its code of conduct during their narrow six-run win against southern rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

It so happened that after his dismissal, Kohli had vented out his frustration by first banging his bat on the boundary line i.e. the advertising cushion and then on a chair placed near the RCB dugout. The incident took place during the 13th over of the first innings after the RCB captain was dismissed for a well-made 29-ball 33 when he was caught by Vijay Shankar off Jason Holder.

'Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct

According to an IPL release, the batting megastar accepted the offence which is a Level I breach of the code of conduct.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai,” the IPL release read.

“Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

RCB register their second straight win

Coming back to the contest, Bangalore were reeling at 95/4 in the 14th over after being asked to bat first by Hyderabad skipper David Warner and that is when the Australian middle-order batsman stepped to the four and took the SRH bowlers to the cleaners as he played a counter-attacking knock. He was dismissed in the last ball of the innings for a brilliant 41-ball 59 including five boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 143.90 and took RCB to a fighting total of 149/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, skipper David Warner (54), and, Manish Pandey (39) added 83 runs for the third wicket after Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha cheaply and at one point it appeared as if they were cruising towards an easy win. However, once Warner was dismissed, it was just a matter of time before the Orange Army suffered a dramatic batting collapse.

The turning point of the contest came in the 17th over when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took three wickets in one over as he accounted for the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Pandey, and, Abdul Samad respectively. Afghan leggie Rashid Khan tried his best to keep the 2016 champions in the hunt but once he was run out going for a non-existent second run, it was curtains down for SRH as they were restricted to 143/9 from their 20 overs.

By the virtue of this win, RCB registered their second straight win in IPL 2021 and currently occupy the 'Numero Uno'spot in the points table. Glenn Maxwell was adjudged the Man of the Match for his scintillating batting performance.

(Image Courtesy: @RCBTweets/Twitter)