Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium In Rajasthan To Be World's Third Largest

World's third largest cricket stadium is going to come up in Jaipur as an MOU will be signed between the Rajasthan Cricket Association and Hindustan Zinc Ltd, A subsidiary company of Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Limited. The stadium will be named Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium, Jaipur. Currently Narendra Modi Stadium, Melbourne Cricket Ground and Eden Gardens are the top three largest stadiums respectively.

Anil Agarwal International cricket stadium to be India's 2nd largest stadium

RCA will reportedly chip in with a fund of 100 crores while Hindustan Zinc will spend 300 crores to build a state-of-the-art stadium in Jaipur which also houses the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan Royals' home. Once the stadium is christened it can accommodate around 40,000 spectators during an event while it will also have 11 cricket pitches, a cricket academy, two practice grounds, a hostel, a parking facility, a sports club, a hotel and a gym.

The announcement came during the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 when Anil Agarwal himself announced the cooperation between the cricket board and his company. Speaker of the Assembly Dr CP Joshi, RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot, chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited and Director Vedanta Limited Priya Agarwal, CEO Hindustan Zinc Limited Arun Mishra, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Will Rajasthan Royals shift to the Anil Agarwal Stadium?

In future, the IPL franchise might shift to the Anil Agarwal Cricket Stadium as the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is devoid of modern infrastructure currently. The entire facility will come up on a vast area as 100 acres of land that has been allotted by the Rajasthan government.