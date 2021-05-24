Anil Kumble Becomes Rare Indian Cricketer To Promote Hockey Ahead Of Olympics; Here's How

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) conferred its esteemed President’s Award on V. Karthikeyan Pandian, an IAS officer and private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Pandian was presented with the top honour during the 47th FIH Congress on Saturday. He received the award for his contribution towards the development and promotion of hockey in Odisha.

Anil Kumble congratulates V. Karthikeyan Pandian on receiving President’s Award by FIH

Former Indian Test captain Anil Kumble acknowledged Pandian's outstanding contribution to the sport in Odisha. The veteran cricketer took to Twitter and congratulated Pandian for receiving the award. Notably, Kumble also promoted and wished for the development of sports in Odisha ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Hearty Congratulations to Shri Karthikeyan Pandian IAS on the #FIHhonour May @sports_odisha grow in strength. pic.twitter.com/PxNVdKNuxh — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 23, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Pandian has been Naveen Patnaik's secretary since 2011 and has led the Odisha Chief Minister's vision to transform the state in all fields. Odisha hosted the 2018 Hockey World Cup successfully and is once again slated to host the marquee event in 2023. Remarkably, Odisha, which was the only one to have its own team in the Hockey Premier League, sponsors the men's Indian hockey team and the women's Indian hockey team since 2018.

Anil Kumble donation for corona

The former cricketer and Punjab Kings head coach had made a donation for the Covid-19 fight during the first year of the pandemic in 2020. Anil Kumble announced his donation through his Twitter account to the PM Cares Fund, the Prime Minister’s Nation Relief Fund and the CM Relief Fund of Karnataka. The amount of the Anil Kumble donation for corona that was made in 2020 wasn’t revealed. Anil Kumble had given the message to come together to fight the Covid-19 battle.

Anil Kumble net worth

According to networthportal.com, the Anil Kumble net worth is estimated to be USD 11 million (approx. INR 80 crores). Anil Kumble net worth comprises the salary earned while playing for the national side and his mentoring services for various IPL teams, currently mentoring the PBKS team for IPL 2021 season. Не had also won а 3 year соntrасt of UЅD 500,000 (approx. 3.76 crores) реr уеаr іn thе ІРL 2008 аuсtіоnѕ.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM

Disclaimer: The above Anil Kumble net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Anil Kumble net worth figures.