Anil Kumble Birthday: When 'Jumbo' Took Perfect 10 In An Inning Vs Pakistan

Former India coach Anil Kumble is ranked among one of the great spinners to have played the game of cricket. During his playing days, Anil Kumble has single-handedly won many matches for India and on the occasion of his birthday, we relive the moment against arch-rivals Pakistan in which Anil Kumble went on to write his name in record books.

Anil Kumble Birthday: Rewind to 10 wickets in an innings record

Pakistan had gained the lead in the test series after beating India in Chennai by a 12-run-margin. The second test was played at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi (now Arun Jaitley stadium), and India while batting first scored 252 runs on the board in the first inning. Opener Sadagoppan Ramesh and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had scored half-centuries in the first innings

Pakistan in their response could only manage 172 runs with Anil Kumble picking up 4 wickets in the first innings. The second innings saw India pile up 339 runs with Sadgopan Ramesh scoring 92 runs and Sourav Ganguly scoring an unbeaten 62 runs, leaving Pakistan to chase down 420 runs to win the match.

#OnThisDay in 1999, #TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 became the first Indian bowler and second overall to scalp all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. 👏👏



Watch that fantastic bowling display 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/OvanaqP4nU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2021

Pakistan started strong with a 101-run-opening stand between Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar before Kumble caused carnage as he ran through the visitor’s line-up. The destruction started with the wicket of Afridi after the all-rounder had scored 41 runs. Afridi's wicket led to Pakistan downfall with the team losing wickets and momentum. From 101/0 to Pakistan were128/6 in no time. Wasim Akram did show some fightback with 38 runs in the latter part of the innings, however, it did not take much time for Kumble to clean up the tail and bring an end to Pakistan's innings for 207 which helped India register a 212-run-win. The victory was also special for being the first in tests in 19 years.

Anil Kumble stats

The Karnataka cricketer scalped 619 wickets in 132-test matches and ranks behind the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (800), Shane Warne from Australia (708) and James Anderson of England (632) in terms of wickets. Kumble remains one of the most successful bowlers in the history of Indian cricket having taken 956 wickets from a total of 403 matches from 1990 to 2008.