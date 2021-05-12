Anil Kumble Covid-19 Donation: How Much Has PBKS Coach Contributed To Fight?

India is still battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. After the IPL suspension news, members of the cricketing world have been trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. With several donations coming forward from the IPL players, fans want to know about the Covid-19 donation from the PBKS team head coach Anil Kumble.

Anil Kumble donation for Covid-19

The former cricketer and Punjab Kings head coach had made a donation for the Covid-19 fight during the first year of the pandemic in 2020. Anil Kumble announced his donation through his Twitter account to the PM Cares Fund, the Prime Minister’s Nation Relief Fund and the CM Relief Fund of Karnataka. The amount of the Anil Kumble donation for Covid-19 that was made in 2020 wasn’t revealed. Anil Kumble had given the message to come together to fight the Covid-19 battle.

Anil Kumble net worth

According to networthportal.com, the Anil Kumble net worth is estimated to be USD 11 million (approx. INR 80 crores). Anil Kumble net worth comprises the salary earned while playing for the national side and his mentoring services for various IPL teams, currently mentoring the PBKS team for IPL 2021 season. Не had also won а 3 year соntrасt of UЅD 500,000 (approx. 3.76 crores) реr уеаr іn thе ІРL 2008 аuсtіоnѕ.

Punjab Kings to raise money for Covid-19 fight

The Punjab Kings team has partnered with Round Table India (RTI) to fund medical resources for those affected by the Covid-19 virus. The name of the initiative is Project Saah which is aimed at raising money through the Ketto fundraiser platform. The fundraiser has the aim of raising INR 70,85,300.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19

Cricketers started coming forward to donate after the IPL suspension inspired by the Pat Cummins donation. The cricketers donation for Covid-19 include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize money for buying oxygen cylinders, the Pandya brothers have donated 200 oxygen concentrators. SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000.

Image Source: ICC

Disclaimer: The above Anil Kumble net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Anil Kumble net worth figures.