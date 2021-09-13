Anil Kumble Feels Cricket Will Be More Dependent On Technology, Data In Future

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble felt that the game of cricket will become more dependent on technology going into the future. The veteran gave an example of the Decision Review System, which was introduced to reduce the number of umpiring errors. Back in 2008, the DRS was used for the first time during a match between India and Sri Lanka at SSC, Colombo.

Although the DRS isn’t foolproof just yet and has raised controversies, it remains a critical part of the game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had their apprehension about the DRS as well, but Indian cricket also embraced the tool.

Kumble put forth his opinions while speaking at a webinar named 'Building Competitive Advantage through Sports Analytics and Data Intelligence'. Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, in collaboration with Deakin University South Asia, organised the webinar.

Anil Kumble opens up on the importance of technology in cricket

"There is the influence of DRS (Decision Review System) already in cricket and I am sure there will be more technological influence on decision making as we go along," Kumble was quoted as saying.

"Also, the fact about players' acceptance of being a part of this innovation, otherwise you will be left behind. I know this, we are still sort of having that debate over, is this too much technology in sport or should I just go back to my own belief that "ok I just watch the ball, hit the ball, that's the simple way," he mentioned

Kumble, who’s the head coach of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, said that one may fall behind if one doesn’t adapt to the technological advancements. "Yes, that's the simple way, but then I think, if you don't sort of adapt to technology that's coming in and used the technology for the good of the game, I think people will be left behind."

Kumble remains one of the most successful bowlers in the history of Indian cricket. Jumbo, as he’s popularly known, is India’s leading wicket-taker in international cricket, having taken 953 wickets from 401 matches from 1990 to 2008. Kumble also scored a Test ton against England at The Oval back in 2007.

Image: PTI