Anil Kumble Names Two Future 'superstars' Of Cricket: 'It's Wonderful To See Him Grow'

Former India captain Anil Kumble has heaped praise on Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan, calling them the future superstars of Indian cricket. Kumble said that it's wonderful to see Arshdeep grow as a player after having closely worked with him in the IPL. Kumble was the head coach of Punjab Kings and he worked with Arshdeep at the IPL franchise from 2019 to 2022. As for Ishan Kishan, Kumble said he's someone who has been wonderful in the opportunities that he has got, citing his recent double century in ODIs.

"Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it's wonderful to see him grow into what he's done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through. From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who's been wonderful in the opportunities he's got. He got a double hundred and he's someone who I think will be a superstar," Kumble said during a discussion on JioCinema.

Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh's career

Ishan Kishan last year playing against Bangladesh smashed the first double-hundred of his one-day international career. Ishan hit 210 runs off 131 balls including 24 boundaries and 10 sixes. His double-hundred was the fastest by any player in the history of the format. He achieved the feat in just 126 balls and became the youngest player to score an ODI double hundred. However, his record has since been broken by Shubman Gill, who smashed a double century of his own. Ishan will next be seen in action during the upcoming Test series against Australia, where he has been added to squad in place of an injured Rishabh Pant.

Arshdeep, on the other hand, made his international debut in July this year and was immediately fast-tracked to the T20 World Cup squad courtesy of his good performances throughout the season including in the IPL. He played a vital role for Team India at the marquee ICC event, picking 10 wickets in six matches. Arshdeep was one of the best performers from the Indian team in the tournament. Arshdeep has played 26 T20I matches for his country and has picked 41 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 8.39.

Image: PTI/BCCI