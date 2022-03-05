Anil Kumble Pays Tribute To Shane Warne, Recalls 'secret' Regarding 'Warnie' And Aussies

While paying his tribute to spin legend Shane Warne on Saturday, former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble recalled how Warne really wanted to do well against India because the side had experienced players in the spin category. Speaking to Star Sports in a special section during the IND vs SL Mohali Test day 2, Kumble said “His greatness magnifies because he played really well against India. He wanted to do really well against us because we were good players of spin. There was this series in 1998 where everybody was speaking about 'Sachin vs Warne'. Warne got the better of him in the first innings, and then Sachin got the better of him in the second.”

Anyone close to Warne won't face sledging from Aussies: Kumble

Kumble went on to reveal a secret regarding Shane Warne. Kumble noted that if a certain player is a close friend to Warne, then the Aussie players will not sledge or get involved in any banter with them. “There was this secret, an untold secret about the Australian team, that they will not go after a cricketer if you are friends with Shane Warne. So when you went out to bat, and if you were friends with Warne, you didn't get any banter from the Aussies. So, when I went to bat, Aussies didn't need to do any banter to unsettle me. That was Warnie, that was how he looked after his friends.” Kumble said, recalling his Australian pal.

Shane Warne dead: Australian spinner dies aged 52

Shane Warne, one of cricket's all-time greats, died of what is being suspected as a cardiac arrest on Friday. The incident took place in Koh Samui, Thailand where the Australian was on a holiday. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course." a statement released by his manager Michael Cohen read.

Shane Warne claimed a really illustrious career picking up 708 wickets in the longest format of the game, second only to Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. The player also won several laurels during his career including the ODI World Cup in 1999 and also leading IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals to their only title so far back in the inaugural edition of the tournament. With his passing away, the cricket fraternity has indeed lost a legend.

Image: PTI/ AP