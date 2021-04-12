Anil Kumble Praises Dawid Malan Ahead Of PBKS Vs RR Clash, Calls Him 'bankable'

As Punjab Kings (PBKS) is all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their match at the Wankhede Stadium, India's former leg-spinner Anil Kumble is really pleased with how his side has managed to add some foreign firepower and new talents during the IPL mini-auctions. Director of Cricket Operations of Punjab Kings, Anil Kumble also praised the number T20 batsman of the world Dawid Malan and called him 'bankable player' in a video shared by the Punjab Kings on its Twitter handle.

"You have Dawid Malan as the batting all-rounder, for us, he is someone who is bankable it's good to have him in the squad," said Anil Kumble. During this year's mini-auction, Punjab Kings roped in the World No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan for Rs. 1.5 crore. . English cricketer Malan holds top rank in ICC’s T20I batsmen list.

Kumble glad to get Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith in PBKS squad

On the clash against Rajasthan Royals in their opening match in IPL 2021, Anil Kumble also said that Punjab needs to be aware as Sanju Samson-led some have some big hitters in their squad. "Rajasthan Royals are a very good side, they have really some big hitters in their team, we need to be aware of that. Obviously, we want to start with a win, last year we came real close to win the first game but this time around we want to cross that line. The important aspect for us was to get foreign firepower in the bowling department and I am really glad that we have got Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith backing Chris Jordon. I am really happy with the options we have."

PBKS' Director of cricket operation also revealed that the management has included mental conditioning coach this year for every player who is coming into the squad. "It's been really good, the last couple of weeks. It feels as though just the extension of Dubai, it does not feel like that I have been away from the team for that long. So overall we have had really good intense sessions over the last two weeks. We had some simulations done, match simulation scenarios, and practiced really hard. We have also included a mental conditioning coach who is coming into the squad. I think that is important," added Kumble.

PBKS vs RR: Head To Head Record

Rajasthan Royals have locked horns with Punjab 21 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 12-9 win-loss advantage. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 due to a two-year betting ban. In IPL 2019, RR completed the league double over PBKS. They won the first encounter by four wickets. The second match saw RR win again by seven scalps. Therefore Punjab will be looking to break the jinx of losing against Rajasthan Royals.

(Image Credits: IPL20.COM/@PunjabKingsIPL/Twitter)