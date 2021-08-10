Anil Kumble Test Century: Ace Spinner Scored An Unbeaten 110 In 2007 Match Against England

On this day back in 2007, former Indian captain and leg spinner Anil Kumble scored his only international century for the country against England at The Oval. That innings went down in history as it helped India defeat England 1-0 in the three-match Test series. The Twitter account of the International Cricket Council decided to commemorate the moment by posting about it.

#OnThisDay in 2007 📅@anilkumble1074 scored his only international century for India with a knock of 110* against England at The Oval in the third Test 👏



His innings helped the visitors draw the match and win the three-match series 1-0 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vKUuxTSuf9 — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2021

The unbeaten 110

After returning to India from a disappointing World Cup in 2007, where the team did not even make it to the Super 8, Kumble decided to announce his retirement from the one-day international (ODI) form of cricket, on March 30. On August 10 of that very year, Kumble scored his maiden Test century, managing an unbeaten 110 against England at the Oval to help his team finish with 664. He took 118 Tests to reach his maiden Test century, which is a record for taking the most matches to score a century, beating Chaminda Vaas who had held this record previously with 96 Tests. It was also the only hundred by an Indian in the three-Test series and essentially sealed India's series victory over England.

One of the greatest bowlers to bowl for India

Kumble has taken 619 wickets in Test cricket and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time (as of 2021, behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and James Anderson). One of his most astounding feats came in 1999 while playing against Pakistan, he managed to dismiss all ten batsmen in a Test match innings, joining England's Jim Laker as the only other player to achieve the feat.

Kumble was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour in 2005. After having played for 18 years, he announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2008. In October 2012, Kumble was appointed the chairman of the ICC's cricket committee.

Between 2012 and 2015, Kumble held positions as a chief mentor for the teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He was also a former head coach of the Indian cricket team as well. In February 2015, he became the fourth Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Kumble is currently the head coach and the director of cricket operations of Kings XI Punjab.

(Image Credits: @ICC - Twitter)