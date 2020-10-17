Home
Anil Kumble Turns 50: Virat Kohli, Men In Blue Extend Birthday Wishes To India's Spin King

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli led the Men in Blue in extending birthday wishes to spin wizard Anil Kumble as the latter turned 50 years old on Saturday

Anil Kumble

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli led the Men in Blue in extending birthday wishes to spin wizard Anil Kumble as the latter turned 50 years old on Saturday. One of India's prolific spinners, Anil Kumble's name is etched in the history of Indian cricket and in the hearts of the fans as he left everyone stunned with his magic - both on and off the field. Taking to Twitter, Team India's cricketers extended wishes to 'Jumbo' Anil Kumble, hailing him as the greatest match-winner for the Men in Blue as they fondly recalled Anil Kumble's glorious moments including playing a game with a broken jaw and picking ten wickets in the game . 

READ | Anil Kumble Reveals Real Reason Behind Chris Gayle Not Replacing Glenn Maxwell In Hyd Game

Virat Kohli & co wish Anil Kumble

READ | Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli Feud Recalled By Netizens With Punjab Team Selection Under Scanner

READ | Chris Gayle Snub Makes Angry Punjab Fans Target KL Rahul, Anil Kumble Again On Twitter

Anil Kumble's second innings 

Anil Kumble, after retiring from the IPL in 2011, joined Virat Kohli's franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore as their chief mentor. Kumble left that position in January 2013, moving to a similar role with the Mumbai Indians and won the IPL in his inaugural season in the team's backroom staff. The legendary Indian spinner had overseen another title victory in 2015, after which he decided to take a break to spend more time with family.

Anil Kumble took a sabbatical for a year and saw an advertisement for the head coach for the Indian team. He reveals that he was a bit sceptical to apply for the job of Team India coach, but his family supported him by telling him there was no harm in applying. After his successful tenure, Anil Kumble has now returned to coaching, having been appointed as the head of the Kings XI Punjab. 

READ | Glenn Maxwell Demoted In Punjab Batting Order, KL Rahul & Anil Kumble Face Twitter Wrath

 

