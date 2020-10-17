Anil Kumble Turns 50: Virat Kohli, Men In Blue Extend Birthday Wishes To India's Spin King

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli led the Men in Blue in extending birthday wishes to spin wizard Anil Kumble as the latter turned 50 years old on Saturday. One of India's prolific spinners, Anil Kumble's name is etched in the history of Indian cricket and in the hearts of the fans as he left everyone stunned with his magic - both on and off the field. Taking to Twitter, Team India's cricketers extended wishes to 'Jumbo' Anil Kumble, hailing him as the greatest match-winner for the Men in Blue as they fondly recalled Anil Kumble's glorious moments including playing a game with a broken jaw and picking ten wickets in the game .

Virat Kohli & co wish Anil Kumble

Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2020

To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074 🎂 your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EkLKky0OFZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2020

Officially I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest,when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/WB3Tie73HD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

From 10 wickets in an innings to playing with head wrapped up in bandage, a very happy birthday to the greatest match winner India has ever had! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/eNOnEId54y — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to a man who taught us to never give up no matter what. Wish you a wonderful birthday and a glorious year ahead @anilkumble1074 . pic.twitter.com/b3x4urFCgD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2020

Happy birthday @anilkumble1074 sir. Wishing you good health and happiness. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L40eQ2YN7L — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 17, 2020

Wishing a happy birthday to the biggest match winner our country has ever produced @anilkumble1074 bhai #HappyBirthdayAnilkumble #respect pic.twitter.com/3JCSAj7yBE — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 17, 2020

Wishing a prosperous birthday to one of the greatest bowlers @anilkumble1074 . What a legend, for always leading the way in cricket. Have a great one! pic.twitter.com/nRcWYNXzQC — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 17, 2020

Anil Kumble's second innings

Anil Kumble, after retiring from the IPL in 2011, joined Virat Kohli's franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore as their chief mentor. Kumble left that position in January 2013, moving to a similar role with the Mumbai Indians and won the IPL in his inaugural season in the team's backroom staff. The legendary Indian spinner had overseen another title victory in 2015, after which he decided to take a break to spend more time with family.

Anil Kumble took a sabbatical for a year and saw an advertisement for the head coach for the Indian team. He reveals that he was a bit sceptical to apply for the job of Team India coach, but his family supported him by telling him there was no harm in applying. After his successful tenure, Anil Kumble has now returned to coaching, having been appointed as the head of the Kings XI Punjab.

