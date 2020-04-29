Irrfan Khan Demise: Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif Pay Tribute To The Iconic Actor

Cricket News

Cricketing greats Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif came forward to pay tribute to the National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wed

Anil

Indian cricketing greats Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, and Mohammad Kaif came forward to pay their last respects to one of the finest actors of Indian as well as global cinema Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday. The National Award-winning actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday and according to multiple reports, he was admitted to the hospital for colon infection on Tuesday.

'A wonderful actor': Anil Kumble

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the spin legend mentioned that he was saddened to hear the passing away of the 'Paan Singh Tomar' star whom he also addressed as 'A wonderful actor'. The former Indian Test skipper also added that Khan has gone too soon and then expressed his heartfelt condolences to the late artist's family and friends.

'My heartfelt condolences': VVS Laxman

Former Test specialist VVS Laxman came forward and wrote that he was sad to hear the news of the 'Life Of Pi' actor's death and then expressed his heartfelt condolences to Irrfan's family and loved ones.

'His work will live on forever': Mohammad Kaif

An ace fielder during his playing days Mohammad Kaif came forward and wrote that the 'Paan Singh Tomar' hero was one of his favourite actors and that he has passed away too soon. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that Khan's work will live on forever.

The versatile actor was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday after his family confirmed his death in the morning.

Irrfan Khan's movies that won the hearts of the audience

Irrfan Khan has been part of Bollywood and Hollywood projects but there are a couple of movies that showed how brilliant the actor was. Some his best work includes the Academy Award-nominated and his debut film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and his final movie Angrezi Medium (2020). 

