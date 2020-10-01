Anil Kumble Warns Punjab Batsmen Of Abu Dhabi Ground Size Ahead Of Mumbai Game: Watch

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with KL Rahul’s Punjab side taking on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai in the 13th match of the ongoing tournament on Thursday. The upcoming Punjab vs Mumbai game will be the fourth match for both teams in the season. As of now, the Punjab team is placed at No.5 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table while the defending champions are placed at No.6.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table ahead of Punjab vs Mumbai live match

Take a look at where the 8 teams stand after Match 12 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0b0dzXhRAf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

Punjab vs Mumbai live: Punjab coach Anil Kumble wary of “very settled” Mumbai team

Ahead of their much-awaited clash against defending champions Mumbai, Punjab’s head coach Anil Kumble interacted on the social media accounts of the franchise. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, thus making it Punjab’s first Dream11 IPL 2020 outing at the venue after their fixtures at Dubai and Sharjah. Speaking about the venue, Anil Kumble said that KL Rahul and co. will need to be wary of the bigger boundaries in Abu Dhabi.

The former Indian captain added that the team will have to assess the conditions very quickly and “adapt” accordingly. According to Anil Kumble, hitting boundaries and sixes in Abu Dhabi will not be as easy as it was at high-scoring venues like Dubai and Sharjah.

Anil Kumble also praised Rohit Sharma and co., despite their struggles so far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He mentioned that Mumbai have a “very settled” team and they have been playing “almost the same XI” for the past couple of seasons. Being wary of their strengths, Kumble stated that his team will have to bring their ‘A’ game. Incidentally, Kumble has mentored the Mumbai team in the past, being a part of Rohit Sharma's 2013 title winning team, which also included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

Anil Kumble’s message for KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and other Punjab batsmen, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Mumbai live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 1. For Punjab vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Punjab vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Punjab vs Mumbai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

