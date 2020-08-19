MS Dhoni Already Had retirement Plans In Mind Prior To World Cup 2019? Read Details

Former Indian women's cricketer Anjum Chopra has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni already had retirement plans prior to World Cup 2019 that was held in England & Wales. MS Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday evening. Team India had an excellent campaign where they topped the league after having won seven of their nine matches. However, 45 minutes of bad cricket during a modest run-chase of 240 in the semi-final against New Zealand brought curtains down on the Men In Blue's campaign.

'He said ‘of course someday': Anjum Chopra

“The last time I met him was just before the start of the 2019 World Cup at an event for the Virat Kohli Foundation in London. The entire Indian team was there. I was asking MS ‘I am hearing that you’re hanging up your boots’. All this conversation went on in a very candid and casual manner. He said ‘of course someday, you have to hang up your boots’. I said ‘yeah, but don’t do it so soon. Continue playing as much as you can because we are fans and we want you to be there’ said Chopra while speaking to India Today.

“He said ‘I know but every day you have to think when is the last day and everybody has to hang up the boots someday and we have to be practical about it’, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

THE LAST HURRAH

Chasing a target of 240 in a rain-curtailed semi-final, India who were considered as the title favorites were reduced to 5/3 in the fourth over after a terrific opening spell from Trent Boult and Matt Henry sent back the famed top-order batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul to the pavilion early. Dinesh Karthik followed soon but youngsters Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rebuilt the innings and just when they looked set, they got out playing rash shots.

Had it not been for a 116-run seventh-wicket stand between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77), then the two-time winners would have suffered an even bitter defeat. At one point, it seemed as if a fourth World Cup final appearance was on the cards.

However, with the asking rate climbing up, both batsmen had to take risks and Jadeja perished by playing a rash stroke off Trent Boult as he was caught by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The onus was on MS Dhoni to finish things off in style and he kept the fans and viewers on their feet by slashing Lockie Ferguson to a six to the on-side. However, a sharp throw from Martin Guptill on the following delivery saw Dhoni short of his crease when he was running back for a risky second run in order to take the strike.

The Indian resistance was cut short post his dismissal and it meant that they had to wait for another four years to win their third 50-overs World Cup trophy. The two-time world champions were bundled out for 221 as the Black Caps won the contest by 18 runs to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup final.

''Direct hit. Oh! direct hit. Is this the World Cup? It's Martin Guptill. Is this the final!? It says that magic three-letter word and MS Dhoni is it the last time he leaves the big stage?'' shouted Ian Smith from the commentary box.



(Image Courtesy: AP)