Despite the weather conditions playing spoilsport during the first two days of the women's IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test at the Carrara Oval, the Indian batters have performed very well to put the home team on the back foot.

Smriti Mandhana's brilliant century on Day 2 of the Test match and Deepti Sharma's half-century on Day 3 put the India Women's cricket team in total control. However, Deepti Sharma had some luck favouring her when a delivery from Annabel Sutherland failed to dislodge the bails after lightly brushing the off stump.

IND W vs AUS W: Annabel Sutherland misses Deepti Sharma's wicket by a whisker

During the 124th over of the India Women vs Australia Women Pink ball Test, Annabel Sutherland bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump which Sharma tried to defend with soft hands. The ball then bounced twice, heading towards the stump, but missed it by less than a whisker. Despite Deepti Sharma reacting quickly to spot the danger and trying to use her bat to avoid the danger, the ball did not disturb the bails.

IND W vs AUS W highlights

The Australia Women's team continued to struggle to get an early breakthrough as Deepti Sharma reached the second half-century of her career. Apart from India's superb batting display, the third day of the Indian Women vs Australian Women Pink Ball Test saw the home team dropping catches with Pooja Vastrakar being a beneficiary. At the time of writing this copy, India was placed 359/7.

Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test came to an early halt due to poor weather conditions. Mandhana who had ended Day 1 at 84 not out was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner after scoring a magnificent 127 off 216 balls. Punam Raut was the next to go after her patient innings in the middle came to an end after she was caught behind by Sophie Molineux for 36 off 165 balls. Yastika Bhatia’s promising innings was brought to an end by Ellyse Perry, while Mithali Raj was the last wicket to fall on Day 2 after being run out by Annabel Sutherland.