During the sixth unofficial One-Day International (ODI) between Pakistan Shaheens (Pakistan A) and Zimbabwe Select (Zimbabwe A) in Harare, the match was marred by a ball-tampering controversy. Pakistan Shaheens, who won the toss and elected to field, were penalized for ball tampering by umpire Iknow Chabi.

The incident occurred on a flat deck as Zimbabwe Select was batting. The exact details of how the ball was tampered with and the identity of the culprit are yet to be revealed. However, according to the laws of cricket, if the umpires believe that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed, they can offer the batting side the option to request a replacement ball. Regardless of whether a replacement ball is chosen or not, the umpires must award five penalty runs to the opposing team.

Law 41.3.4.2 of the Laws of Cricket addresses the issue of changing the condition of the match ball. It states that the bowler's end umpire must award five penalty runs to the opposition, irrespective of whether a replacement ball is used.

Zimbabwe Select humiliate Pakistan Shaheens

The ball-tampering incident was not the only setback for Pakistan Shaheens in the match. Zimbabwe Select piled on a mammoth total of 385 runs in their allotted 50 overs, with Craig Ervine leading the charge with a blistering knock of 195 off just 148 balls. Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani, who has already represented the national team in more than 10 international matches, had a tough day as he conceded over 100 runs in his 10 overs.

Unfortunately for Pakistan Shaheens, they not only lost the game but also the series, with Zimbabwe Select securing a 4-2 victory. The ball-tampering penalty and the heavy defeat in the final match added to the disappointment for Pakistan Shaheens, concluding their long tour on a sour note. The team will need to regroup and address the issues encountered during the series as they move forward.

The Pakistan cricket team, across all age groups, has had the issue where players get involved in illegal activities such as match-fixing and ball tampering. The corruption in Pakistan cricket has been running deep for the past several decades including from the time of the legendary Imran Khan.

