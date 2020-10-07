Anukul Roy Makes A Name For Himself In Dream11 IPL With Top Backward-running Catch; Watch

From being an almost unknown part of the Mumbai IPL team, Anukul Roy has become a hot topic overnight. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler took a blistering catch in Mumbai's match against Rajasthan last night to announce his arrival at Dream11 IPL 2020. In the presence of a world-class bowling lineup, the Indian youngster has not found a place in the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad's playing XI so far.

Anukul Roy's diving catch to dismiss Mahipal Lomror

Rajasthan's chase got off to a torrid start when they lost youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second ball of the over. Captain Steve Smith was the next victim, followed by Sanju Samson, putting Rajasthan at 12/3 in 2.5 overs. Mahipal Lomror, 20, came in at three wickets down but suffered a similar fate. In the ninth over, Lomror tried to hit Rahul Chahar towards leg-side but couldn't execute the shot. The ball caught an edge and flew over mid-off.

The closest fielder was substitute Anukul Roy, who made a brilliant backward run from extra cover and then put in a full-length dive to send Lomror back to the pavilion. Talking about the catch after the match, Roy said: “I was just thinking about reaching the ball, as soon as I did, I realised I was still far off from taking a catch, so I had to dive for it, it was a very nice feeling that I was able to do something for the team.”

Watch what Anukul Roy has to say about the stunner of a catch that he took, learnings from #Pollard and #MumbaiIndians’ fantastic fielding display.#Dream11IPL #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/kE3VRQS5b0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020

In the 13th over of the game, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, took a fine catch grabbed to dismiss Rajasthan's only settled batsman, Jos Buttler. Buttler was on 70 off 43 balls when he mishit a Pattinson delivery. Always reliable in the field, Pollard not just prevented what would have been a six in any other circumstance, but also dismissed Buttler to effectively end Rajasthan's run chase.

Mumbai go top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings

Fielding has become an essential part of cricket in the last few decades, but its role in limited-overs cricket is more important than ever. In a format where one boundary can mean the difference between a win and a loss and a dropped catch has long-term consequences, fielders must be given due credit in team wins. The Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Rajasthan game last night was a true testament to the importance of good bowling-fielding synergy. Mumbai bowled out Steve Smith and co for just 137 runs, propelling themselves to the top the table. Of the 10 wickets, nine were caught out.

Image credits: Anukul Roy Instagram

