Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Breaks Silence On Purported Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift

The talks about possible rift between ODI and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma and Test skipper Virat Kohli has been doing the rounds even though there is no concrete evidence regarding the rift between Team India's most prolific cricketers. On Tuesday, reports emerged about Virat Kohli opting out of the India vs South Africa ODI series, but a senior BCCI official quashed such rumours. On Wednesday, India's sports minister Anurag Thakur spoke about the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift and had his say on the handling of the issue.

India vs South Africa Series: Anurag Thakur on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium spoke about the current situation surrounding the Indian Cricket team. He said,

"Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sports. I can't you give info as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info".

Sports is supreme & nobody is bigger than sports. I can't you give info as to what's going on b/w which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info: Sports Min Anurag Thakur when asked about rift b/w 2 BCCI Captains pic.twitter.com/6rn0fhuyRF — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Speaking about Virat Kohli's presence in the ODI series a senior BCCI official while speaking to PTI on conditions of anonymity said,

"As of now, Kohli hasn't sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or God forbid, he sustains an injury, then it's a different matter. As things stand today, he is playing the three ODIs on January 19, 21, 23".

He also added that all the players' families are also travelling to South Africa aboard the same charter flight due to the bio-bubble restrictions. The official also said "The skipper is travelling with his family. But yes, if he feels bubble fatigue after the Test series and wants to take a break, he would definitely inform the chairman of selectors and secretary (Shah), who is the convenor of the selection committee," the source added.

Earlier on Tuesday, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin in his tweet had said,