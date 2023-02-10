Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports and Information and Broadcasting, picked up the willow and played cricket with locals in Kashmir on the eve of the Khelo India Winter Games. The third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will commence on February 10 at the picturesque Gulmarg.

1,500 athletes from across country to take part

Approximately 1500 athletes from all parts of the country will take part in this sporting extravaganza which will be held from February 10-14. The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and in the past two occasions Jammu & Kashmir came on top of the podium.

#WATCH | J&K: In Gulmarg, ahead of Khelo India Winter Games, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur plays cricket amid snowfall. The Winter Games begin tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gw4txngsVn — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

Nothing beats the thrill of hitting a six in the snow ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/p9qkCpGjon — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 9, 2023

While addressing the media, Anurag Thakur said, “The entire country waits to participate in Khelo India Winter Games. Khelo India is a campaign wherein youth games, university games and winter games are organised. Youth Games are going on in nine cities of Madhya Pradesh."

The Khelo India Games is an initiative of the India government to promote sports at the grassroot level. It took off in the year 2018. The latest edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will witness nine sporting events at Gulmarg. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is organising the grand event in association with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Winter Games association of J&K.

Players will turn brand ambassadors for J&K: Thakur

Thakur had earlier praised Jammu & Kashmir as he claimed the the Khelo India Winter Games would help in promoting tourism in the Union Territory. “The players and officials enchanted by the beauty of Kashmir and the changes that have been brought about in J&K from the last many years will become brand ambassadors promoting J&K tourism, peace and tranquility.

“Every panchayat of J&K has sports facilities and the target of engaging 50 lakh youth in sports activities has been surpassed. Through new sports policy, attractive career options will be provided to the sportspersons."