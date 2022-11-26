Anurag Thakur Responds To Ramiz Raja's 'Nobody Will Watch World Cup Without Pak' Remark

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has given a befitting reply to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja after the 60-year-old audaciously claimed that no one would watch the 2023 ODI World Cup if Pakistan does not participate in it.

Raja and the rest of the PCB have been left rattled ever since BCCI secretary Jay Shah explicitly stated that India will not travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup and that they would only participate in this competition if it was held at a neutral venue.

Ever since Shah made these comments during BCCI's recently held AGM, Raja has threatened the Indian cricketing board on several occasions by stating that Pakistan would retaliate by not participating in the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is to be held in India.

'No country can overlook India': Thakur's response to Raja

Anurag Thakur responded to Ramiz Raja's claims in an interview with ANI by stating, "Wait for the right time. India is a major power in the world of sports & no country can overlook India. Over the years, India has undoubtedly established themselves as one of the biggest powerhouses in cricket, having gained the rights to host three of the next big ICC events. No other country has been given the right to even host two of these ICC events."

What did Raja say about India hosting ODI World Cup?

While speaking to Pakistani outlet Urdu News on November 25, Ramiz Raja said, "If Pakistan doesn't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don't come then they can play the World Cup without us. We will adopt an aggressive approach."

He went on to compare the performances of the Indian and Pakistani teams over the recent years by adding, "Our team is showing performance. I've always said we need to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket, and that can only happen when we perform well. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we beat India. We beat India in the T20 Asia Cup. In one year, the Pakistan cricket team defeated a billion-dollar economy team twice."