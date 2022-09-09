Thursday's Asia Cup 2022 match turned special for former team India captain Virat Kohli after he smacked his first international hundred after more than two years. This was his 71st ton which helped him level with Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting. Virat completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing tournament.

Soon after this, love and wishes started to pour for the actor from all across. However, the 33-year-old cricketer dedicated the milestone to his wife Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika. Kohli, who achieved the feat with a brilliant six, celebrated the century by kissing his wedding ring, which he wears on a chain around his neck, and looked emotional.

Anushka Sharma pens message for Virat after International century

His emotional moment melted the heart of his wife Anushka, who penned a special heartwarming message for him on Instagram. She shared his pictures and wrote, "Forever with you through any and everything," with a heart emoji. In the series of pictures, Virat was seen celebrating his century during the match.

Virat also commented below the special post and dropped heart emojis to express his love. While speaking in his post-innings interview, he spoke about the emotional celebrations and said, "I know there was a lot of stuff going on the outside but they really kept my perspective right and I kissed my ring in the celebrations as well. You see me standing like this right now and all the things being put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times that is Anushka. This hundred is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well."

Virat Kohli's 71st international century

The long wait for a Virat Kohli century, 989 days to be precise, ended on Thursday when he struck a high-quality 122 to take India to 212 for two against Afghanistan and lighten up the dead rubber of the Asia Cup. His unbeaten effort off 61 balls got him his first hundred since November 2019 and 71st overall, equalling Ricky Ponting's tally of international hundreds. He is now only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar on the all-time list.

IMAGE: Twitter/@RCBTweets/Instagram/AnushkaSharma