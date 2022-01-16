Anushka Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli For Standing Up For 'doing The Right Thing Always'

Anushka Sharma, wife of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote a heartfelt note for her husband upon his stepping down as team India's Test captain. Taking to Instagram Anushka Sharma lauded Virat Kohli for always standing up for the right and said that it was always the harder thing to do.

"You are not perfect and have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position and I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves and you, my love, are limitless." she wrote.

Anushka Sharma went on to add that Virat Kohli faced a lot of challenges off the field and that he did not let anything come in the way of his good intentions thereby hinting that not everything was glittering as gold "In 2014 we were so young and naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive and motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions." she added.

Anushka Sharma recalls the day Virat was made India's Test captain

Anushka Sharma also recalled that day back in 2014 when Virat Kohli informed her about being appointed as India's Test captain upon MS Dhoni's sudden decision to retire. She added that she was very proud of what the team could achieve under his tenure as the captain "I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you and I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you and within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team and what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you."

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram