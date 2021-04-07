Anushka Sharma lifts Virat Kohli off his feet, cricketer’s reaction is priceless

Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared a short clip in which she could be seen lifting Indian cricketer Virat Kohli off his feet. The video shows Kohli talking to someone at what appears to be a shoot set and Anushka casually trying to lift him off his feet. A few seconds later, Kohli is left surprised when his wife literally lifts him off the ground. “Oh Teri!” the Indian skipper utters while assuring Anushka that she did it herself.

'Did I do it?'

Anushka couldn’t believe that she actually did it and asks Kohli to not help her in any manner while she tries to lift him again. “Don't lift yourself, promise?" the Bollywood actress tells Kohli before successfully lifting him off the ground again. Anushka then points her biceps towards the camera and jokingly tries to show off her muscle power. The video was shared by Anushka Sharma on April 7 and in just a few hours, at the time of the publication has already garnered 3.8 million views. Anushka captained the video, "Did I do it?" to which Kohli replied with a heart and laughing out loud emoji.

The Band Baaja Baaraat actress recently gave birth to a baby girl, whom the couple has named Vamika. While Anushka is busy shooting for her film projects and brand endorsements, Virat Kohli is all set to take charge of his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Bangalore. Kohli is riding high on confidence after recently whitewashing England in all three formats during the latter’s tour of India. Kohli will be looking to capitalise on his form and help his team win the first-ever IPL title, which his fans would definitely like to see this season.

Kohli has been playing for the Bengaluru side since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008, but he hasn’t won a single edition despite reaching the finals a couple of times. Virat Kohli-led Bengaluru will face five-time champions Mumbai in the season opener on April 9.

(Image Credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)