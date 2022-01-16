Anushka Sharma Pens Emotional Note On Kohli's Captaincy; Highlights Various Challenges

On Saturday, Virat Kohli took the cricket world by surprise when he announced that will be stepping down from the role of captain of the Indian Test team. It came a day after Team India fell to the South African team in a three-match Test series away from home. Now, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma posted an emotional and heartfelt message for her husband. In one part she talked about the challenges he faced and that they were not always on the field.

She recalled how in 2014 when he took over as captain of the Indian team from MS Dhoni he was young and naive back then. She said he thought he could go ahead in life with just good intentions, a positive drive and motives but there were also challenges. Challenges that went beyond the field of play that tested him in places he least expected.

"In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions," wrote Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma Instagram post on Kohli stepping down

Virat Kohli steps down from all formats as skipper

Towards the end of 2021, BCCI had announced that Virat Kolhi would not be the captain of India's ODI team. Prior to that, Kohli had himself resigned from the role of India's T20I captain so that he could concentrate on Test cricket, however, it seems that is no longer the case. Why he gave up the captaincy is unknown till Kohli himself speaks about it. It is pertinent to note here that Kohli was India's most successful Test skipper having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches. This move could be exactly what he needs to get his batting on track as over the last couple of years his performances with the bat have not been up to the level everyone had come to expect of him.

Image: @anushkasharma/Instagram