Anushka Sharma Recalls Chat Between Kohli And Dhoni After Latter's Test Retirement In 2014

Anushka Sharma reveals a chat between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, which she witnessed after Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 and Kohli became the skipper.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Anushka Sharma

Image: AP/PTI


Popular Bollywood actor and wife of the former skipper of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, took to her official Instagram handle on Sunday and expressed her thoughts on her husband stepping down as the skipper of India in Test format. Earlier on Saturday, Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell by announcing his decision to step down from the captaincy of Team India in Test format. Kohli led the team in 68 Test matches for over seven years, after MS Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game in 2014.

Anushka Sharma recalls a chat with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Anushka posted a long message shedding views on Kohli’s decision and mentioned a chat Kohli and MS Dhoni had in 2014 after Kohli took over the baton of the Indian Test team in Australia. “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it, “ Anushka wrote captioning her Instagram post.

She further added that since that day, she has seen more than just Virat’s beard turning grey as he has also grown in all aspects. “I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you and within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team and what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you,” Anushka added.

Virat Kohli also mentioned MS Dhoni in his statement

Earlier while announcing his decision on Saturday, Virat Kohli also mentioned Dhoni in his statement. He thanked Dhoni for believing in him and entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the Test team. "A big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward,” Kohli said in his statement.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Image: PTI/AP

