'Anyone Who’s BOLD And Brown': Ex-WI Pacer Blasts English Press For Virat Kohli Criticism

Former West Indies cricketer Tino Best on Wednesday slammed English media for their latest criticism of India star Virat Kohli. Best took to Twitter to lambast the English media for depicting Kohli as a "villain". Best was responding to a post by an English journalist George Dobbell, who shared a picture of Kohli celebrating Alex Lees' wicket during the recently-concluded fifth and final Test between India and England.

The picture shows Kohli celebrating Lees' wicket by running down the middle of the pitch, where players are not allowed to step during a match. Dobbell shared the photo with the caption that read, "An interesting place to celebrate the wicket of Alex Lees." Best took offence to the post and wrote English people always have problems with anyone who is "BOLD and brown or black." He further stated that he is tired of reading the English press "talk crap" about Kohli.

Tino Best annoyed by constant Kohli criticism

"Bro y’all Reaching Now FFS, …… anyone who’s BOLD and brown or black y’all always got a Dammmm problem with anyone who challenges y’all its an issue, I’m tired of reading the English press talk crap about Virat or any player who isn’t English," Best wrote on Twitter.

"For sure George you’re a real one but the others alway reaching from the English commentators etc etc , tell your mate that Virat isn’t a thug he’s a modern day Icon simple ……. But then again he isn’t English so we would get these types of Articles make them Grovel," he added.

Kohli was seen getting animated in the fifth Test and was also involved in a heated exchange with England batter Jonny Bairstow. The former India skipper received a lot of criticism for his behaviour, especially after India lost the match. Among those who had criticised Kohli for his fight with Bairstow was former India opener Virender Sehwag. He blamed Kohli of riling up Bairstow. If Kohli had not agitated Bairstow, according to Sehwag, Bairstow would have continued playing like "Pujara," but their argument turned him into "Pant."

England vs India: 5th Test

As far as the match is concerned, India lost the game by 7 wickets because of an amazing partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the last innings. India was dominating the match for three straight days before an impressive comeback by England on Day 4 turned the course in favour of the hosts. After conceiving a 132-run lead in the first innings, England managed to bowl India out for a low total of 245 runs and then chased down a target of 378 runs with ease. India had scored 416 runs in the first innings, while England were restricted to 284 runs.

