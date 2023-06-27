'Apologise For Lies He Has Told': No End To Botham-Chappell Rivalry Even After 40 Years

Cricket is one of the biggest and most watched sports around the world. As it is a team game, we come to see the friendship and brotherhood among the players. Not just good bonds, the sport has also caused arch-rivalries among teams and players on and off the field, like India and Pakistan or the oldest rivalry in cricket, England and Australia. Former England all-rounder Ian Botham and former Australia captain Ian Chappell, who have been feuding since 1977 and are one such infamous rivals. Even after more than 40 years, though, things are not settled between them, as the two titans have reignited their lengthy grudge.

3 things you need to know

Ian Botham played his last Test match against Pakistan in 1992

Ian Chappell played his last Test match in England vs Australia in 1980

In a recent Channel 9 documentary, Chappell opened up on his feud with Botham

According to the reports, both of these players were involved in a fight in Melbourne at a bar, in which Chapel claimed that Botham attempted to hit him with a broken glass, and the former English all-rounder denied the allegations. Following their illustrious careers as cricketers, both players have established themselves as recognised broadcasters.

Also Read: 'We Are Ahead 7-0, Pakistan Have Burden’: Sehwag Starts Mind Games Before World Cup Match

What did Chappell say about the rivalry with Botham?

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell discussed his feud with fellow cricketer Ian Botham in the Channel 9 documentary "The Longest Feud," and stated his hatred for Botham's comments. While others have urged reconciliation, Chappell feels it would be feasible only if Botham apologised for the falsehoods he has told. Chappell while speaking on Fox Sports slammed Botham's commentary, saying it was the worst among long-term pundits.

Chappell further added:

I've had mates say 'why don't you just make up' and I say 'well, firstly, if he wants to apologise for the lies he has told I would accept that, but why would I make up and be friends with a guy who I have nothing in common with, I think his commentary is the worst of the long term commentators, I have no interest in his interests and I have nothing to talk to him about. In other words, if I sat down with him it would be boring as hell to me and why do I want to put myself through that? So that probably gives you an indication of how much fun it was sitting down with him. I would have preferred the dentist's drill to sitting down there. I have nothing in common with the bloke apart from the same first name and, OK, we probably both played right-handed

Chappell emphasized that aside from sharing the same first name and both being right-handed cricket players, he and Botham have no significant similarities or connections.

Also Read: PCB's Demand For ODI WC Squashed By ICC, India Will Play Pakistan At Narendra Modi Stadium

These words from Chappell shed light on the nature of their rivalry and his reluctance to reconcile or form a relationship with Botham. Chappell's criticism of Botham's commentary, as well as his focus on the lack of commonality, highlight the two men's underlying hatred and inability to find common ground outside their shared sport.