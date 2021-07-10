Aravinda De Silva Disagrees With Arjuna Ranatunga, Says India Has Got 'enormous' Talent

Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Aravinda de Silva has openly disagreed with his former captain and 1996 World Cup-winning teammate Arjuna Ranatunga's claim of the Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India being a 'second-string' side ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series between Sri Lanka & India.

Giving further clarification on the same, Aravinda de Silva has said that India has got an 'enormous' amount of talent going around at the moment.

Aravinda de Silva disagrees with Arjuna Ranatunga

"India has got (an) enormous amount of talent going around at the moment and there is no way you call any side a second string," De Silva said during a virtual group interaction. If you look at the current way of handling players, looking at current situation(s) world-wide, there is a rotation (of players) all over the world and these players being in a bubble has become very challenging for some of these youngsters, it is not easy," said de Silva.

"It is very important to keep their minds occupied, maybe it will come to a stage where rotating some of these players, even some of the officials to that extent because they are put in some of these bubbles has taken the toll on some of these youngsters and officials. So, I guess, this method might be something for the future. Even if you send a second-string team or third team string, it is not a third-string team, it is a rotational sort of (arrangement)," he added.

"I guess I won't blame anyone for changing squads and sending different squads on various tours, that I guess is going to be the future, said 55-year-old De Silva, who has played 93 Tests.

Arjuna Ranatunga lashes out at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

Last week, Arjuna Ranatunga, who had led Sri Lanka to their first and only World Cup triumph in 1996 has lashed out at his country's cricket board - Sri Lanka Cricket for agreeing to host a second-string Indian team in a limited-overs bilateral series later this month.

At the same time, Arjuna Ranatunga has also made it crystal clear that inviting a second-string Indian team for a white-ball series is an 'insult' to their cricket.

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult to our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, a government minister until two years ago, told reporters at his residence.

"India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that," added the legendary batsman, who led Sri Lanka to the 1996 ODI world title.

(With PTI Inputs)