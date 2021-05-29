Aravinda De Silva Responds To SL Players For Complaining About Paycuts In Unusual Rant

The Sri Lankan cricket team is going through a slump in form and they have struggled to win matches on a consistent basis. Moreover, they have looked a pale version of themselves in recent times and they desperately are in need of a miraculous turnaround. Players refusing to sign new contracts because of massive pay cuts has made matters even worse for the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. 1996 World Cup winner and current head of SLC’s Technical Advisory Committee, Aravinda de Silva does not seem to be pleased with the ongoing dispute and had some stern words for the players who are at loggerheads with the board.

Aravinda de Silva wants players to shift their focus on winning matches

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) recently offered new contracts to its players, which will see them get a 35% pay cut. The SLC is all set to restructure the contract offered to the players. All categories of cricketers will now have further sub-categories with different base fee prices for the players. Each category will now be divided into three tiers, which will see the reduced salary of the players accordingly.

It was earlier reported that prominent senior players like Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal and Dinesh Chandimal along with Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne were unhappy with their reduced compensation and they had even refused to sign on the dotted line. In his conversation with Daily News, Aravinda de Silva pointed out that the management had discussed the revised contracts in detail before presenting them to the players. He also highlighted the fact that the team's benefits have been increased significantly.

The former Sri Lanka captain mentioned that the team will earn $150,000 on winning a Test series now, whereas they were only paid $50,000 earlier. Similarly, the team will receive lucrative rewards for winning white-ball matches as well in the future. de Silva opined that the cricketers should focus on playing positive cricket and winning more matches rather than complaining about their contracts. He suggested that the board will increase benefits if they see players adopting a positive approach. The SLC themselves are expecting a financial windfall soon as BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently agreed for India to play more games on their tour of Sri Lanka this summer.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI highlights

The third and final contest of the ODI series was of utmost importance for the Sri Lankan team as they looked to salvage their pride after having lost the first two fixtures. The team showcased an improved performance in the last game as they trumped the hosts Bangladesh by 97 runs. Captain Kusal Perera slammed a stunning century to help his team post an impressive total of 286. Their bowlers then bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry total of 189 to pocket the contest. Here are the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI highlights (snapshots) -

Snaps of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Third ODI.



https://t.co/aZ0DWWcmqX — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 28, 2021

England vs Sri Lanka 2021 serires

Kusal Perera and co. are scheduled to travel to England next month where they will play six white-ball matches. The two cricketing nations will lock horns in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is as a part of the England vs Sri Lanka 2021 series. After their underwhelming performance against Bangladesh, they will be keen to come up with improved outings during the England tour as they look to regroup themselves ahead of the ICC World T20.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: BCCI doubled matches to help Sri Lanka deal with losses

The Indian cricket team was originally scheduled to play only three T20I games during their tour to Sri Lanka in July. However, the Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva, in a media interaction revealed that they had requested the Indian cricket board to increase the number of matches. Silva mentioned that Sourav Ganguly and co. agreed to double the number of matches as they agreed to contest in a three-match ODI series as well.

