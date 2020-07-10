Archer Wonders How He Got Picked Ahead Of Broad For 1st Test, Wants To Prove His Mantle

England's pacer Jofra Archer admitted that he was 'still confused' as to how he was picked in the side's playing XI ahead of veteran Stuart Broad for the first Test against West Indies. The Men in Maroon delivered a power-packed performance on Day one with skipper Jason Holder leading from the front with a world-class six-wicket haul. With Mark Wood & James Anderson for company in England's pace arsenal, Jofra Archer wants to grab this opportunity and repay the faith of the selectors for picking him in the game that marks the return of international cricket after 117 days.

'I'm still a bit confused'

"I still don't know how I got the nod over him (Broad), I'm still a bit confused by it today," said Archer, who made his Test debut in the Ashes last year. "I'm glad to be given the opportunity and hope I get the chance to show why I was picked."

Holder runs riot

West Indies captain Jason Holder ran riot by picking career-best figures of 6/42 as England were bowled out for 204. The Windies now hold the upper hand as they ended Day 2 at 57/1. Jason Holder also won the 'Battle of Captains' with his counterpart Ben Stokes as he bagged the Englishman. None of the England batsmen was even able to score a fifty as seven of their batters got out below the score of 20. Besides the 67-run partnership between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, and a quick cameo of 31 by Dom Bess, English batsmen put up a miserable show.

Jason Holder capitalized on the overcast conditions and also used his height efficiently by purchasing extra bounce off the surface. The right-arm pacer bowled a tight line and kept a check on the Englishmen. Jason Holder got rid of Zack Crawley as he trapped him in front of the wicket for 10. The lanky pacer followed it up by dismissing Ollie Pope (12), Ben Stokes (43) and Jos Buttler (35), all caught behind by gloveman Shane Dowrich. Jason Holder took his fifth wicket by reviewing an lbw decision against Jofra Archer (0) that was initially given not out and followed it up by dismissing Mark Wood, who was caught at gully by Shai Hope for 5.

