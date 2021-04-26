Are Axar Patel And Harshal Patel Related? Fans Query As Duo Gain Attention In The IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has impressed fans with his consistent performances with the ball in the ongoing Indian Premier League. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals star spinner Axar Patel also made a significant impact in his first match of the season on Sunday and was instrumental in his side clinching the DC vs SRH Super Over. Here we take a look at if Axar Patel and Harshal Patel are related or not.

Axar Patel and Harshal Patel relation

The two cricketers played together for the Delhi Capitals in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. Harshal Patel was traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year alongside Daniel Sams. While many fans have been curious to know if the two all-rounders are related to each other as both Axar Patel and Harshal Patel share a common surname, it is worth mentioning that the two are not related.

Harshal Patel brother: Who is Tapan Patel?

While Harshal Patel was born in Gujarat, his family decided to move to the United States of America in 2005. The player's brother, Tapan Patel, recognized his talent in cricket and made sure that he stays back in India to pursue his dream. The Harshal Patel brother story is fascinating as the cricketer has ultimately made a mark for himself in the Indian Premier League with his exploits with the ball.

Harshal Patel wickets in IPL 2021

The 30-year-old medium-pacer has emerged to be one of the key members of the Virat Kohli-led RCB side this year. The right-hander has been included in the playing eleven in all the five matches by the franchise far. The Harshal Patel wickets in IPL 2021 have been crucial in his team winning four out of those five games. He is also currently the Purple Cap holder with 15 wickets.

The bowler had a rare off day as he was taken to the cleaners by Ravindra Jadeja when Virat Kohli and co. took on the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The player looked clueless against Jadeja's onslaught and ended up conceding 37 runs in the final over of the CSK innings. Patel has shown glimpses of brilliance this year and he will be keen to bounce back with an improved performance in the upcoming matches.

Axar Patel COVID updates

The Axar Patel COVID positive report jeopardized the all-rounder's campaign with the DC team this year. He was forced to miss the initial matches of the season after testing positive for the virus during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the tournament. However, the cricketer has returned to the side after testing negative for the virus. The left-hander played his first match of the season on Sunday and is expected to play a major role for DC in the upcoming matches in the absence of R Ashwin, who has taken a break from the IPL 2021.

Axar Patel became the first Indian spinner to have bowled a Super Over in the IPL. The 27-year-old helped his side clinch the DC vs SRH Super Over as he only gave 7 runs in the crucial over. The DC batters chased down the total to secure a crucial victory. It also was the first occasion where a team bowling a spinner in a Super Over ended up on the winning side in an IPL match.

Image source: Royal Challengers Bangalore / Akshar Patel / Instagram