Are CSK Team 2021 Planning To Utilize Robin Uthappa More As A Mentor Than Player?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently conducted Fast Track Level 2 coaching courses at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Robin Uthappa was among the prominent names to have attended the courses alongside the likes of former cricketers Wasim Jaffer, L Balaji and Ramesh Powar. Interestingly, the cricketer joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a player earlier this year after he was released from the Rajasthan Royals camp.
Let the whistles travel for 109, 114,......... metres! #WhistlePodu #Yellove ðŸ’›ðŸ¦ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/J7nExa0vVTMarch 20, 2021
The CSK players have already begun training for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Several of their stars, including captain MS Dhoni, can be seen sweating it out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Apparently, their new-recruit Robin Uthappa has been taking coaching lessons as part of a BCCI course at the NCA, under its head Rahul Dravid.
A BCCI official recently stated that their coaching course includes a wide array of topics. They cover “Skill Acquisition, Applied Biomechanics in Pace Bowling, Spin Bowling, Batting” among several other aspects of the game. President Sourav Ganguly also said in a release that "we have some of the best coaching talents in the world" and their courses at NCA will only further benefit Indian cricket.
Although there has been no official statement from the CSK camp, this would raise questions regarding Robin Uthappa's immediate and long-term future. It is likely that Uthappa might utilise the opportunity or rather given one by CSK to coach or mentor the younger batsmen of the side, giving the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad more game time at the top of the order. Even if Uthappa is not designated by CSK as a batting coach, his experience could be vital in taking some pressure of the likes of MS Dhoni when it comes to communicating and strategizing with the Indian contingent.
On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.
Ready ah... vaanga pa... summer coming! Block the #Yellove dates! #WhistlePodu #IPL2021 ðŸ¦ðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/k8RI1P6Q8o— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2021
According to caknowledge.com, the Robin Uthappa net worth is estimated to be â‚¹81 crore (US$11 million) as of 2021. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from the Kerala Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Kerala.
Robin Uthappa was acquired by the Rajasthan franchise for â‚¹3 crore (US$420,000) during the IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019. According to players transfer reports, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai franchise acquired the 2014 IPL winner for the same amount for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season. The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to launch on April 9.
Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam @robbieuthappa! #WhistlePodu ðŸ¦ðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/MYVpwvV2ZG— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 21, 2021
