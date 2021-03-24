Are Eoin Morgan And England Rattled? KKR Team Skipper Reacts Surprisingly After ODI Loss

England suffered a 66-run defeat to India in the first ODI of the 3-match series in Pune on Tuesday. England captain Eoin Morgan gave a bizarre reaction to the defeat, even though he lauded the Indian team. The other two matches will also be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 26 and March 28 respectively.

India vs England highlights: Shikhar Dhawan adjudged man of the match

Despite not being the first choice opener in the India vs England T20I series, Shikhar Dhawan was back in form when he was selected for the ODI series. Dhawan led the charge for Team India as he scored an outstanding 98 runs off 106 deliveries. The innings also helped him win the Player of the match award. India eventually got to a respectable total of 317/5 after 50 overs thanks to supporting knocks from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya. The Krunal Pandya debut was a memorable one as the batsman smashed the fastest fifty on ODI debut in the history of international cricket.

Chasing a target of 318, England were off to a flyer and at one stage it seemed that they might go on to win the match. Jason Roy (46) and Jonny Bairstow (94) made a wonderful opening partnership of 135 runs. Once Roy and Bairstow were dismissed, the England middle-batting order collapsed as the Indian bowlers made a remarkable comeback. The Prasidh Krishna debut was one to remember as he picked up four wickets, the highest by an Indian on debut. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur picked up the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar had outstanding figures of 2-30 in his 9-over spell.

India vs England highlights: England captain Eoin Morgan gives surprising reaction to defeat

England captain Eoin Morgan admitted that the team failed to build on the excellent start provided by openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Eoin Morgan said, "I thought the bowlers were outstanding and there was a bit more on offer for the seamers. The two openers were outstanding, but we failed to build on that. We need to execute better than we did today. India did really well and deserved to win. Being able to take the attack on the opposition is something that we pride ourselves on."

Eoin Morgan surprisingly added that it was better to lose in this fashion than by a few runs. "We want to continue to push the envelope in that regard. It's better for us to lose like this than losing by 10-20 runs," added the England captain. With the Krunal Pandya debut and Prasidh Krishna debut both being successful, England's task is cut out ahead of the second ODI on Friday. However, with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer likely to miss out, England might still be in with a chance to level the series. Besides Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan himself along with Sam Billings are doubtful for the match.