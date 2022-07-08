Are Indian Players Taking Too Many Breaks? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Answers Question

The Indian Men's Cricket Team has had as many as seven different captains since the start of the season earlier this year. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Dinesh Karthik have already captained India this year. Shikhar Dhawan is now all set to captain the Indian squad in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Sourav Ganguly, former India cricketer and the president of the BCCI, has offered his opinion on the issue of continuity.

Ganguly on seven captains this year

Although Ganguly acknowledged that having so many captains in such a short period of time is not ideal, he cited "unavoidable situations" as the cause of the numerous changes. According to Ganguly, Rohit was prepared to lead India in the ODI series against South Africa, but KL Rahul had to step in since the 34-year-old was forced to leave the team due to an unexpected injury. Ganguly said Rohit was again prepared to lead the team in the Test match against England but was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Ganguly, the international schedule is such that many players require breaks due to injuries, and workload management is another issue that needs to be factored in. Ganguly went on to say that while he feels bad for Rahul Dravid, the head coach, he stressed that the situation was created by "unavoidable circumstances."

"I fully agree that it is not ideal to have seven different captains in such a short span of time but it has happened because of unavoidable situation. Like Rohit was all set to lead in South Africa in white ball but before the tour, got injured. So we had KL (Rahul) leading in ODIs and then for this recent SA home series, KL got injured one day before the series would start," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

"In England, Rohit was playing the warm-up game when he had COVID-19. No one is at fault for these situations. The calendar is such that we have had to give players breaks and then there have been injuries and we need to factor in workload management also. You got to feel for head coach Rahul (Dravid) as in every series, due to unavoidable circumstances, we have had new captains," Ganguly added.

Ganguly on players taking too many breaks

Ganguly responded that the number of matches being played currently is about the same as before when questioned if players are taking far too many breaks because of the tight scheduling of the international calendar. Ganguly stated that he thinks athletes get fitter as they play more games. At the highest level, he claimed, players need more playing time, which makes them stronger.

"Let me tell you something which I have believed all through my international career. The more you play, the better you get and fitter you become. At this level, you need game time and your body becomes stronger as you start playing more and more games. Yes, the IPL started from 2008 but I would like you to check how much of international cricket we played through our careers. If you compare, the volume of international cricket for Indian team in a calender year hasn't increased significantly. We played a lot of ODI cricket, so if you see, the number of international match days is almost same," he said.

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the ODI squad for the three-match series against West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side with Ravindra Jadeja as his deputy. Dhawan has already captained India once during the bilateral series against Sri Lanka last year. Dhawan has been named captain in absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been reportedly rested for the ODI series against West Indies.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

