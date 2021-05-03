Are IPL 2021's Ahmedabad And Delhi Legs In Doubt? Fans Await Sourav Ganguly's Big Decision

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with fear and uncertainty. The IPL 2021 has crossed the halfway mark and the league has experienced a situation where 2 members of the KKR team have tested positive for Covid-19 despite the bio-bubble regulations. ESPN also reported that 3 non-playing CSK team members also tested positive on the same day. These incidences have raised questions among fans about the IPL’s Ahmedabad and Delhi legs respectively.

KKR vs RCB postponed

Match 30 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore has been postponed as 2 members of the KKR squad, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for Covid. As per BCCI, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19 while both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The KKR vs RCB postponed match was going to be held in the Narendra Modi Stadium.

COVID-19 hits CSK team 2021 after KKR

After the Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy Covid news, it has been reported that a member of the Star Sports television crew has also tested positive as per The Australian's Peter Lalor. According to ESPN, the three CSK members who tested positive are CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner designated for the team.

Various unconfirmed reports on CSK, some say it is not players but staff, either way people are freaking out — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 3, 2021

The Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy Covid news is not the first time that someone has tested positive inside the bio-bubble environment. 5 people testing positive in a single day will put a huge question mark on the Ahmedabad and Delhi legs of the IPL 2021. Fans are already wondering if the IPL 2021 will be postponed amidst the scare and everyone will be waiting for an official decision from Sourav Ganguly on the rescheduling of the matches.

IPL schedule in jeopardy?

The CSK team 2021 are scheduled to take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 on Wednesday, May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as per the IPL schedule. The BCCI will have to come up with a satisfactory solution and that too fast to curb the recent scare faced by the teams for the IPL 2021 to proceed as per schedule. With public opinion quickly going against the tournament, it is certain that Ganguly has another huge task ahead of him as the tournament finishes on May 30.

Source: iplt20.com/PTI