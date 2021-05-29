Are Sourav Ganguly And Mohammed Azharuddin At Loggerheads? BCCI Meeting Fuels Speculations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a daunting task of organizing matches for two upcoming marquee events in the calendar year. India owns the hosting rights for the upcoming ICC World T20, and all eyes will be on how they decide to conduct the multi-nation event amid the health crisis in the country. To add to that, the cricket board also is striving to find a possible window for the remaining matches of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Mohammed Azharuddin and Shivlal Yadav at loggerheads to represent HCA in BCCI SGM

It remains to be seen how the cricketing body rises back after the IPL 2021 fiasco as their reputation is at stake. Sourav Ganguly and co. will connect virtually on May 29 ahead of their meeting with the ICC. The SGM has been scheduled ahead of the ICC meeting on June 1 when the game's governing body is likely to decide on the staging of the ICC World T20. The SGM will see discussions around hosting the T20 World Cup in India amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and what all measures need to be taken with an eye on the marquee event which is slated to be held in India in October-November.

However, ahead of the SGM which will decide the fate of IPL 2021, T20 World Cup 2021 and domestic cricket in India, a new issue seems to be brewing in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The HCA has recommended the name of former BCCI President Shivlal Yadav to attend the SGM. However, HCA President Mohammed Azharuddin has expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision and has questioned the legality of the AGM decision.

The stand-off between two former cricketers has left the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI in a fix. As a result, the BCCI did not send the mail to either of them and instead chose to send the mail to HCA’s official mail id. Reports state that if Shivlal Yadav is allowed to attend the SGM, it would virtually render Mohammed Azharuddin's standing as HCA President untenable. However, on the contrary, Azharuddin was the one reportedly allowed at the meeting, which probably meant that the BCCI dismissed a general body’s decision.

Interestingly, it was under Azharuddin that Ganguly himself made his cricket debut until the former was sacked as captain in 1999 and player in 2000. It is believed that until recently, Azharuddin shared a fine rapport with Ganguly, having tagged him and not Sachin Tendulkar in a post celebrating 23 years of India's famous Coca-Cola Cup win in Sharjah in 1998.

SOURCE: PTI/AP