Arjun Ranatunga Attacks Sri Lanka Police For 'terribly Handling' Protests Amid Crisis

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga has accused the ruling party of Monday's violent clashes in Colombo. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been accused by Ranatunga of assembling violent groups near former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence and inciting them to clash with peaceful protestors. Ranatunga also chastised the police for their inaction, saying they handled the situation "very badly."

Ranatunga, while speaking to ANI, remarked that they did not expect peaceful protesters to be attacked by violent groups, saying that the police handled things extremely terribly. This comes after violent clashes broke out on Monday at the Galle Face protest site. Security forces were sent in to control the clashes, following which a nationwide curfew was imposed. The protesters were demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his ministers over the ongoing economic and political crisis in the country.

"We did not expect peaceful protestors to be attacked. Things were getting into place before this particular incident happened... The police handled things very badly, didn't stop them," Ranatunga was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

'It is absolutely heartbreaking'

In a statement, Ranatunga criticized pro-government parties for instigating violence against peaceful protestors. The 1996 World Cup-winning captain stated that the demonstrators were justified in expressing their dissatisfaction with the government's policies and its failure. Ranatunga further chastised the country's police for neglecting the safety of protesters, saying that until a few days ago they were vigilant while doing their duty at protest sites.

Ranatunga also slammed the Members of Parliament (MPs) for looking after their own agendas rather than working for the people. He further blamed the MPs for the ongoing situation in the country that has resulted from the economic and political crisis.

"It is absolutely heartbreaking to see the violent behaviour of the pro-government parties that attacked the peaceful, anti-government protests at GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama. These protesters were justifiably voicing their disappointment and frustration at the failure of the government to find a solution to the ongoing social and economic crisis in the country," Ranatunga said in a statement.

"What is even more questionable is the fact that while there is an emergency law enforced in the country, the police were not able to control and stop the riot," he added.