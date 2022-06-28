Arjun Tendulkar Hangs Out With England Women's Cricket Star Danni Wyatt In London; See Pic

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is currently in England for a summer vacation following the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). While in England, Arjun met up for lunch with his good friend and England Women's Cricket star Danielle Wyatt. In a picture shared by Wyatt on her official Instagram handle, Arjun can be seen enjoying a meal with the cricketer at a restaurant in Soho, London.

Wyatt posted Arjun's photo on her Instagram story and also tagged the youngster from Mumbai. According to reports, Wyatt gets along well with the Tendulkar family, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Wyatt had earlier revealed her encounter with Sachin and Arjun and how she eventually grew close to their family. The 31-year-old first met the Tendulkars back in 2009-10 at Lord's Cricket ground in England.

Dannielle Wyatt's India connection

Wyatt ran into Sachin and Arjun during a net session at the Lord's. She went to Sachin and introduced herself, and over time became friends with Arjun. At the time, Arjun was just 10 years old. Wyatt has since maintained her close relationship with the Tendulkar family. The England cricketer was seen hanging out with Arjun back in 2018. They were spotted having lunch at the Nando's. Wyatt occasionally trains in the nets with Arjun, who is becoming extremely fast now, according to her.

Wyatt, who is also well remembered by Indian fans for her tweets on Virat Kohli, is currently part of the England Women's Test squad for their one-off match against South Africa Women. Wyatt played the practice game against South Africa Women before the start of the only Test on Monday. She is not part of the playing XI for the one-off Test.

Arjun Tendulkar's stint with Mumbai Indians so far

Arjun, on the other hand, recently finished his IPL campaign with Mumbai Indians. He was part of the squad but did not play a single game for the franchise. He was bought by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2021 for Rs. 20 lakh and was again purchased by the same franchise in 2022 for Rs. 30 lakh. He is currently in England, where he is enjoying a summer break.

Image: Twitter/@EnglandCricket/Instagram/@arjuntendulkar24