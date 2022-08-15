Arjun Tendulkar Hits The Nets Following Reports Of Switching Allegiance From Mumbai; Watch

Indian cricketer Arjun Tendulkar found himself in the headlines last week, as reports about the 22-year-old switching allegiance from Mumbai and joining the Goa state team for the upcoming domestic season emerged. On Sunday, the athlete took to his Instagram handle and put out a couple of stories where he was seen sweating it out in the nets. In one of the stories, Arjun confirmed that he has already started training at Goa Cricket Association's facility.

Watch Arjun Tendulkar hitting the nets:

Arjun Tendulkar eyes more match time

It is pertinent to mention that Arjun, son of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is yet to make his debut in the Ranji Trophy and has only played a few T20 matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21. He has been a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last two years. Having bought him at his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction, MI bought him back for INR 30 lakh in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

While MI suffered a dismal season and finished last in the standings, they continuously gave chances to youngsters like Kumar Kartikeya and Dewald Brevis. However, Arjun didn’t make a single appearance, which left many Indian cricket unhappy. His father Sachin Tendulkar spoke about his son’s absence from MI’s playing XI in a YouTube video and revealed that he doesn’t play a part in team selection.

"He (Arjun) should focus on his game and do not think about the selection part. I don't get involved in the selection process I leave that part to the management only," Sachin said. The former Indian cricketer has been associated with the MI franchise as a mentor after retiring from cricket.

Arjun Tendulkar expected to feature in Goa's pre-season probables

Meanwhile, coming back to Arjun’s move away from Mumbai, the President of Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Suraj Lotlikar informed that the all-rounder can be expected to feature in Goa’s pre-season probables. Speaking to PTI, Loltikar said, ”We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent [and to] also add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side. We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball) and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance.”