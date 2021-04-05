Arjun Tendulkar Reacts To Practice In Chennai Heat, Fans Query About His Place In MI Side

Mumbai Indians have established themselves as the most successful side in the Indian Premier League. The defending champions showcased a dominant brand of cricket last year and will be keen to come up with a strong show in their title defense in the impending season of the cash-rich league. The Mumbai Indians squad has also commenced their preparatory camp in Chennai ahead of the much-anticipated competition. MI's newest recruit, Arjun Tendulkar, recently reacted to practicing in burning heat.

Arjun Tendulkar's reaction to practicing in intense heat in Chennai

The Mumbai Indians players recently took part in an open net session in Chennai ahead of the Indian Premier League. The cricketers toiled it hard in a hot afternoon and several players reacted on the same in a video shared by the franchise on their social media accounts. 21-year-old Arjun Tendulkar was also seen bowling in the practice session and was quite pleased with his performance.

The left-arm fast bowler mentioned in the video that the ball was coming out of his hand well on the given day. Moreover, speaking about playing in the hot and humid conditions of Chennai, the lanky pacer also opined that playing in in the heat is the ideal way to get acclimatised. While the player was unsurprisingly picked up by the five-time champions during the IPL 2021 auction, it remains to be seen if he can find a spot in the playing eleven for the franchise this year. Several fans in the comments section also wondered about the possibility of the youngster getting a game this season.

MI jersey 2021 buy online

Fans in India can lay their hands on the signature Mumbai Indians jersey as the franchise has put it on sale on their official website. One can visit the Mumbai Indians website and visit the 'shop' section for the official Mumbai Indians jersey. The Mumbai Indians jersey price is set at â‚¹1499. Apart from their match uniform, fans will also be able to shop for the training and travelling jerseys that Rohit Sharma & co. don during the IPL.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

Mumbai Indians are scheduled to feature in the opening contest of IPL 2021 alongside the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will play their first five matches in Chennai and will then travel to Delhi for four fixtures. They will then play three matches in Bangalore and will move to Kolkata for their last two encounters. Here is the MI IPL 2021 schedule -

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Image source: Arjun Tendulkar Instagram