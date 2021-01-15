Arjun Tendulkar Run-out On 0 Balls In Mumbai Senior Debut; Netizens Draw Sachin Parallel

Arjun Tendulkar's senior team debut for Mumbai at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy came to an end without facing a delivery after he was run-out three balls short of the completion of 20 overs against Haryana. Batting first, Mumbai set a target of 144 runs for Haryana to chase down in their Elite Group E game at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, who came in as the last batsman (though he's an all-rounder), was run-out without facing a single ball from the opposition.

Fans feel sad for Arjun Tendulkar

Fans lamented the departure of all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar for a golden duck and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. One fan remarked that it wasn't the ideal start to Arjun Tendulkar's career. Another fan hoped Arjun to have a good run with the ball after starting off his senior debut with a duck.

No the ideal start to his career!



Still dont know why they sent him at no.11 when everyone knows that he is an all rounder.#ArjunTendulkar — ಶ್ರೀವತ್ಸ ಶೃಂಗೇರಿ (@srivathsacm) January 15, 2021

And he started with a 🦆#ArjunTendulkar debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy...

Let's hope for a good bowling spell fron him. — ROHIT CHOPRA (@R_Choppy) January 15, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar comes in at No.11 and is run-out without facing a ball ! #HARvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20 — ಹರ್ಷ 🐼 (@grharsh) January 15, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar came at 11 and got run out 😓 — 💃 (@reddyyyyyyyyyy) January 15, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar makes senior debut at SMAT

Arjun was added to Mumbai's 22-member Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 squad along with pacer Krutik Hanagavadi. Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments. Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past. The Mumbai squad is led by Suryakumar Yadav and will be playing all their matches in the state capital.

Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani were dismissed for ducks. Jayant Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name whereas Arun Chaprana and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one scalp each. Atharva Ankolekar top-scored for Mumbai with 37 runs off the bat while Sarfaraz Khan scored 30 runs in 33 deliveries.

