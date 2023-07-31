Team India's loss against West Indies in the second ODI attracted a lot of ire and criticism from all corners. West Indies have not been the best team in the limited format of late but ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup India's performance in the last match raised severe concerns. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn't play a part in the second ODI but that shouldn't be the excuse against a team like Windies' calibre who failed to even make it to the World Cup. India will seek to avoid more embarrassment when they face the home side in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday.

3 things you need to know

India claimed the Test series against West Indies 1-0

Their loss in the second ODI stunned the cricket fraternity

The 3rd ODI will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday

Kapil Dev tore apart Indian youngsters after the West Indies loss

Kapil Dev hasn't shied away from calling out the Indian cricketers as he has been a staunch critic of the Indian cricket team. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain expressed his disappointment in particularly the young cricketers as he pointed out that they seem to know everything and don't even seek advice.

As quoted by The Week, He said, "I haven’t gone to the dressing room for 20 years, so it’s unwise for me to comment on that. What’s good about the young players is that they are very confident. The negative part is that they think they know everything. They think they don’t have to seek advice from anyone. An experienced person can always help, even if he has not played the modern game."

Also Read: WATCH | Rohit Sharma tries to bully Chahal as Virat Kohli gives an unmissable reaction

"Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers feel they know everything. That’s the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help. When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can’t you talk? Why should there be ego? They feel they are good enough. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody, who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, won’t hurt. He knows which side the grass grows and where the sun comes out from."

IND vs WI: Kapil Dev also blamed IPL partially for the current state

Kapil Dev also took a potshot at the Indian Premier League as he alleged sometimes too much money can be of many hindrances. There have been occasions when people have criticised the cash-rich tournament for spoiling the game. IPL has been the biggest stage for youngsters all over the world to showcase their skills and it has helped India's cause by bringing in Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah to the forefront.

Also Read: 'What happened to Bumrah? We wasted time on him': Kapil Dev stuns with a scathing remark

He further added, "I think IPL was the big change. Look, change only comes when money also comes. I always feel money is very good; it gives you confidence. At this stage, the cricket board has the responsibility to look after them. They come from humble backgrounds; sometimes, when you get too much money, you get spoiled. Everybody can’t handle that. You need guidance; the cricket board today can hire people and give them classes."

Despite Rahul Dravid's recent comments, there will be massive scrutiny over India's display against West Indies as it could further amplify the need to revitalise their squad before the much-important Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.