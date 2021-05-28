ARS Vs BBS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld Quarter-final 3 Preview

Match 43 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bonn Blue Star and Aachen Rising Stars at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 28. Here is our ARS vs BBS Dream11 prediction, ARS vs BBS Dream11 team, ARS vs BBS best team and ARS vs BBS player record.

ARS vs BBS match preview

Aachen Rising Stars finished second on the points table behind MSC Frankfurt in Group A. In 8 matches, the team won five matches and lost three. They played their last two matches against VFB Gelsenkirchen in which they lost the first match by 9 wickets, however, in the second match the team bounced back to win the contest by 37 runs.

Bonn Blue Star, on the other hand, slipped to the third spot after losing the final match of the league stage. In 8 matches they had four wins and three losses while one match got abandoned. The team's previous fixture was against Dusseldorf Blackcaps in which they won the first fixture by 2 runs, while in the second match they beat their opponents by 39 runs. These two sides possess some quality firepower at the top of the order and promises to be a cracker of a contest.

ARS vs BBS weather report

The conditions will be sunny with no chance of rain. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

ARS vs BBS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

ARS vs BBS player record

For Aachen Rising Stars, the performances from Sagar Kataria and Osman Shirzad has been excellent in the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them reach the semi-final by beating Bonn Blue Star. On the other hand, the Bonn Blue Star will look up to Dilshan Rajudeen and Zaheer Abbas to do well in the quarter-final match.

ARS vs BBS Dream11 team

ARS vs BBS Dream11 prediction

As per our ARS vs BBS Dream11 prediction, ARS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ARS vs BBS player record and as a result, the ARS vs BBS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ARS vs BBS Dream11 team and ARS vs BBS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

